When I look up from my pillow

I dream you are there with me

Though you are far away

I know you'll always be near to me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me

I look around me

And feel you are ever so close to me

Each tear that flows from my eye

Brings back memories of you to me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me

I was wrong, I will cry

I will love you till the day I die

You were all, you alone and no one else

You…

When morning comes again

I have the loneliness you left me

Each day drags by

Until finally my time descends on me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me

I go to sleep, sleep

And imagine that you're there with me