Ja Trudomo net:

LEADERSHIP: Justin #Trudeau lost for words over #Trump handling of George #Floyd protests. #Canadian prime minister pauses for 20 seconds before saying: "We all watch in #horror and consternation what's going on in the United States".

Justin Trudeau, when asked about US president Donald Trump threatening to use the #military to quell protests over the #police killing of George Floyd, paused for more than 20 seconds before responding that Canadians were observing events in the #US with horror.

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," the Canadian prime minister said on Tuesday at a daily news briefing, after a reporter pressed him on Trump's idea of using soldiers against #protesters.

The reporter also sought comment on the teargassing of US protesters on Monday 'to make way for a presidential photo op'. "It is a time to pull people together," Trudeau said. "It is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades" (source: The Guardian).

Kan ook zijn dat ie in de 20 seconden zich aan het bedenken was of hij wel de juiste sokken aanhad voor de gelegenheid.