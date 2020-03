www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8tTwXv4glY

Songteksten

She don't like her eggs all runny

She thinks crossin' her legs is funny

She looks down her nose at money

She gets it on like the Easter Bunny

She's my baby, I'm her honey

I'm never gonna let her go

He ain't got laid in a month of Sundays

Caught him once and he was sniffin' my undies

He ain't too sharp but he gets things done

Drinks his beer like it's oxygen

He's my baby, I'm his honey

I'm never gonna let him go

In spite of ourselves we'll end up a-sittin' on a rainbow

Against all odds, honey we're the big door-prize

We're gonna spite our noses right off of our faces

There won't be nothin' but big ol' hearts dancin' in our eyes

She thinks all my jokes are corny

Convict movies make her horny

She likes ketchup on her scrambled eggs

Swears like a sailor when she shaves her legs

She takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'

I'm never gonna let her go

He's got more balls than a big brass monkey

A whacked-out weirdo and a love bugged junkie

Sly as a fox crazy as a loon

Payday comes and he's a-howlin' at the moon

He's my baby, I don't mean maybe

I'm never gonna let him go