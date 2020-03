:

China Accuses U.S. Army Lab of Manufacturing the Coronavirus

The Chinese Communist Party continued its weird and sinister propaganda campaign to shift blame for the coronavirus to the United States with an editorial in the state-run Global Times on Sunday that suggested a U.S. army research laboratory created the disease.

The U.S. government lodged “stern representations” with the Chinese embassy over the antics of foreign ministry spokesman Lijan Zhao, the loudest and highest-ranking pusher of conspiracy theories about American origins for the Wuhan virus.

The Global Times on Sunday peddled a conspiracy theory that reversed the dark suspicions that have long swirled around the infectious disease laboratory located near Wuhan, which some suspect (without any evidence to date) might have either accidentally or deliberately released the virus, as either medical research gone wrong or a deliberately tailored bio-weapon.

The latest mutation of Chinese propaganda merely flips those theories around and applies them to a U.S. Army facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland: