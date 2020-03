Beter geen producten uit China bestellen.

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijft dat het virus dagen kan leven op materiaal.

===================

A new study suggests that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can remain in the air for up to three hours, and live on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to three days.

The research, published in the medRxiv depository, also notes that the virus can remain on copper surfaces for four hours and carboard for up to 24 hours. The research found it could stay on stainless steel and plastic for anywhere between two and three days.