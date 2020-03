Artikel op de website v/d Guardian: Focus on coronavirus shows need for climate law, says EU official [Timmerfrans]

Tensions at the Greek-Turkish border and the coronavirus show why the European Union needs a climate law that binds member states to net zero emissions by 2050, the EU’s top official on climate action has said.

Frans Timmermans, a European commission vice-president who leads on the climate emergency, said the different crises facing Europe underscored the need for a climate law in order not to lose track of reducing emissions.

Fijn dat hij bezig is met het ECHTE gevaar.