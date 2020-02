Hubei Provincial Health and Health Commission's official website reported on the 5th that from February 5th to 24:00, there were 2987 new cases of pneumonia, 70 deaths, and 113 discharges from the province. The reporter noticed that Ezhou, which borders Wuhan, had reported a total of 423 cases and 18 deaths as of 24:00 on February 5, 2020, with a fatality rate of 4.25%, exceeding Wuhan (4.09%).