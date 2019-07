Ik zie wel wat op Joop:

"Timmermans grijpt naast nominatie voorzitterschap Europese Commissie"

Very disappointing deal of the Council. This is old Europe at its worst. A backdoor deal with candidates emerging to please the national leaders from Germany, France and Spain. This is not the change that was promised to European voters. EP should not follow.

— Bas Eickhout (@BasEickhout) July 2, 2019(GroenLinks)

