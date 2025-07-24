Nieuwe OORLOG. Cambodja tegen Thailand
jongens even niet wat nu weer
Thaise burgerslachtoffers
Een soort budget China vs Taiwan. Aanleiding: een grensdispuut van 100 jaar oud dat tussen 2008 en 2013 ook al eens oplaaide, waarin de Preah Vihear Tempel centraal staat. Tussenstand: 11 burgerdoden en 1 militair aan Thaise zijde door Cambodjaanse artilleriebeschietingen, en een Thaise F-16 heeft een militair doelwit aangevallen in Cambodja, al zijn het aantal slachtoffers daar op moment van schrijven onduidelijk. Beide landen beschuldigen elkaar van het openingssalvo en beide landen roepen de VN-Veiligheidsraad op te interveniëren. De vraag onder kenners lijkt bovenal: wat DENKT Cambodja nou eigenlijk? De luchtmacht, landmacht en marine van Thailand zijn in elk denkbaar opzicht superieur en heeft driemaal de mankracht. We blijven kijken, meer beeld na de breek.
Cambodjaanse artillerie in actie
Heavy artillery and grad shelling on the border between Cambodia and Thailand.— ayden (@squatsons) July 24, 2025
This comes hours after Thailand cut all diplomatic relations with Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/J4AH1G9tUx
Footage of Cambodian forces deploying MLRS systems against Thai personnel along the contested border region between the two countries.#ThailandCambodia https://t.co/eKi3l7YuOG pic.twitter.com/aL6ZPwFpZf— Midhuam Saud(米渡）🇲🇻 (@midh_am) July 24, 2025
hoop gedoe
Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on their border Thursday in a sharp escalation of their conflict that killed at least nine civilians.— The Associated Press (@AP) July 24, 2025
Both nations accused each other of starting the military clashes and have downgraded their diplomatic relations since Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/hEl4WCTtvD
De Thaise luchtaanval
Four F-16s executed a major second bombing round, striking critical targets accurately. All aircraft safely returned to base after mission completion, said the Thai Airforce. #Thailand #Cambodia pic.twitter.com/4enhetQQ5s— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 24, 2025
🇹🇭🇰🇭 The Royal Thai Airforce wrote a message directed at Cambodian President Hun Sen on one of munitions dropped be a Thai F-16 during their strikes on the headquarters Cambodia’s 8th and 9th Army. #ThailandCambodia https://t.co/54S8sXVcdp pic.twitter.com/kPAIChBe5P— Midhuam Saud(米渡）🇲🇻 (@midh_am) July 24, 2025
Reaguursels
