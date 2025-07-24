achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Nieuwe OORLOG. Cambodja tegen Thailand

jongens even niet wat nu weer

Thaise burgerslachtoffers

Een soort budget China vs Taiwan. Aanleiding: een grensdispuut van 100 jaar oud dat tussen 2008 en 2013 ook al eens oplaaide, waarin de Preah Vihear Tempel centraal staat. Tussenstand: 11 burgerdoden en 1 militair aan Thaise zijde door Cambodjaanse artilleriebeschietingen, en een Thaise F-16 heeft een militair doelwit aangevallen in Cambodja, al zijn het aantal slachtoffers daar op moment van schrijven onduidelijk. Beide landen beschuldigen elkaar van het openingssalvo en beide landen roepen de VN-Veiligheidsraad op te interveniëren. De vraag onder kenners lijkt bovenal: wat DENKT Cambodja nou eigenlijk? De luchtmacht, landmacht en marine van Thailand zijn in elk denkbaar opzicht superieur en heeft driemaal de mankracht. We blijven kijken, meer beeld na de breek.

Cambodjaanse artillerie in actie

hoop gedoe

De Thaise luchtaanval

Tags: Thailand, Cambodja, Oorlog
@Spartacus | 24-07-25 | 17:00 | 86 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.