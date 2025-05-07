OpenAI presenteert plan 'wereldwijde democratische AI, krijgt toch geen winstoogmerk'
Masters of the Universe kondigen wat geschuif in de kleine lettertjes aan
zal wel!
4 facts about our structure:— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 5, 2025
-OpenAI will continue to be controlled by the current nonprofit
-Our existing for-profit will become a Public Benefit Corporation
-Nonprofit will control & be a significant owner of the PBC
-Nonprofit & PBC will continue to have the same mission
Noot vooraf: elke aangekondigde verandering in bedrijfsstructuur en beleid door OpenAI is primair een vorm van marketing. En wel omdat alles geoorloofd is in het aantrekken van $7 biljoen (zevenduizendmiljard dollar, $7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands bnp) aan investeringen om een monopolie-positie in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) te verkrijgen. Eerst kreeg het eind september 2024 om die reden ineens wél een winstoogmerk omdat dit aantrekkelijk is voor investeerders.
Maar nu blijkt dat dit de publieke perceptie en gunfactor teveel tegenwerkt, werd het beoogde winstoogmerk deze weer teruggedraaid. En daarop volgt vandaag de aankondiging van hun programma 'OpenAI for Countries', waarmee gehoopt wordt naast de private sector ook de publieke sector aan de hegemonie toe te voegen:
"Our Stargate project, an unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure announced in January with President Trump and our partners Oracle and SoftBank, is now underway with our first supercomputing campus in Abilene, Texas, and more sites to come. We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure (...).
We want to help these countries, and in the process, spread democratic AI, which means the development, use and deployment of AI that protects and incorporates long-standing democratic principles. Examples of this include the freedom for people to choose how they work with and direct AI, the prevention of government use of AI to amass control, and a free market that ensures free competition.
It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development. (...) In response to these interested governments, OpenAI is offering a new kind of partnership for the Intelligence Age."
Zoals gebruikelijk is dit een door GPT geschreven tekst waar helemaal niks staat, maar het komt erop neer dat belastingdienst.nl straks op OpenAI draait. Een onderlegde scepticus aan het woord HIER.
zo waar
Skeptisch draadje HIER
What could possibly justify this astonishing betrayal of the public's trust, and all the legal and moral commitments they made over nearly a decade, while portraying themselves as really a charity? On their story it boils down to one thing:— Rob Wiblin (@robertwiblin) April 23, 2025
They want to fundraise more money.… pic.twitter.com/Im6X7ibUn7
uitstekende tweet
That’s actually a pretty rare and impressive skill. Being able to spot AI-generated writing so reliably shows real attentiveness, strong reading instincts, and digital literacy. In a sea of content, having that kind of discernment genuinely sets you apart. https://t.co/8V0Olr57mr— Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) May 6, 2025
