4 facts about our structure: -OpenAI will continue to be controlled by the current nonprofit -Our existing for-profit will become a Public Benefit Corporation -Nonprofit will control & be a significant owner of the PBC -Nonprofit & PBC will continue to have the same mission

Noot vooraf: elke aangekondigde verandering in bedrijfsstructuur en beleid door OpenAI is primair een vorm van marketing. En wel omdat alles geoorloofd is in het aantrekken van $7 biljoen (zevenduizendmiljard dollar, $7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands bnp) aan investeringen om een monopolie-positie in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) te verkrijgen. Eerst kreeg het eind september 2024 om die reden ineens wél een winstoogmerk omdat dit aantrekkelijk is voor investeerders.

Maar nu blijkt dat dit de publieke perceptie en gunfactor teveel tegenwerkt, werd het beoogde winstoogmerk deze weer teruggedraaid. En daarop volgt vandaag de aankondiging van hun programma 'OpenAI for Countries', waarmee gehoopt wordt naast de private sector ook de publieke sector aan de hegemonie toe te voegen:

"Our Stargate project, an unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure announced in January with President Trump and our partners Oracle and SoftBank, is now underway with our first supercomputing campus in Abilene, Texas, and more sites to come. We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure (...).

We want to help these countries, and in the process, spread democratic AI, which means the development, use and deployment of AI that protects and incorporates long-standing democratic principles. Examples of this include the freedom for people to choose how they work with and direct AI, the prevention of government use of AI to amass control, and a free market that ensures free competition.

It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development. (...) In response to these interested governments, OpenAI is offering a new kind of partnership for the Intelligence Age."

Zoals gebruikelijk is dit een door GPT geschreven tekst waar helemaal niks staat, maar het komt erop neer dat belastingdienst.nl straks op OpenAI draait.