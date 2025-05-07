achtergrond

OpenAI presenteert plan 'wereldwijde democratische AI, krijgt toch geen winstoogmerk'

Masters of the Universe kondigen wat geschuif in de kleine lettertjes aan

zal wel!

Noot vooraf: elke aangekondigde verandering in bedrijfsstructuur en beleid door OpenAI is primair een vorm van marketing. En wel omdat alles geoorloofd is in het aantrekken van $7 biljoen (zevenduizendmiljard dollar, $7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands bnp) aan investeringen om een monopolie-positie in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) te verkrijgen. Eerst kreeg het eind september 2024 om die reden ineens wél een winstoogmerk omdat dit aantrekkelijk is voor investeerders. 

Maar nu blijkt dat dit de publieke perceptie en gunfactor teveel tegenwerkt, werd het beoogde winstoogmerk deze weer teruggedraaid. En daarop volgt vandaag de aankondiging van hun programma 'OpenAI for Countries', waarmee gehoopt wordt naast de private sector ook de publieke sector aan de hegemonie toe te voegen:

"Our Stargate project, an unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure announced in January with President Trump and our partners Oracle and SoftBank, is now underway with our first supercomputing campus in Abilene, Texas, and more sites to come. We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure (...).

We want to help these countries, and in the process, spread democratic AI, which means the development, use and deployment of AI that protects and incorporates long-standing democratic principles. Examples of this include the freedom for people to choose how they work with and direct AI, the prevention of government use of AI to amass control, and a free market that ensures free competition.

It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development. (...) In response to these interested governments, OpenAI is offering a new kind of partnership for the Intelligence Age."

Zoals gebruikelijk is dit een door GPT geschreven tekst waar helemaal niks staat, maar het komt erop neer dat belastingdienst.nl straks op OpenAI draait. Een onderlegde scepticus aan het woord HIER.

zo waar

Skeptisch draadje HIER

uitstekende tweet

Tags: OpenAI, democratic, winstoogmerk
@Spartacus | 07-05-25 | 19:01 | 81 reacties

OpenAI krijgt winstoogmerk, Sam Altman aandelen, benodigde $7 biljoen waarschijnlijker

Zeer relevant nieuws, want dit winstoogmerk maakt OpenAI veel aantrekkelijker voor investeerders tijdens het aantrekken van $7 biljoen (zevenduizendmiljard dollar, $7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands bnp) voor de ontwikkeling van Artificial General Intelligence (AGI, wiki).

@Spartacus | 26-09-24 | 16:00 | 113 reacties

Chat-GPT4o verandert stem, Scarlett Johansson "geschokt en kwaad", stuurt advocaten

En in ander nieuws: OpenAI ontmantelt het gehele team dat onderzoek deed naar hoe gebruik "verantwoord en veilig" kan blijven.

@Spartacus | 21-05-24 | 11:01 | 91 reacties

Nieuwe AI-selfie video's verwarren nu zelfs kenners, kunstenaars proberen OpenAI's Sora

Noot: deze mensen zelf bestaan echt en zijn niet AI-gegenereerd, maar al hun spraak, mimiek en motoriek zijn dat wel

@Spartacus | 28-03-24 | 19:30 | 84 reacties
