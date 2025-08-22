achtergrond

Geenstijl

ingelogd als

lid

logout

nachtmodus

tip redactie

doneer

FBI doorzoekt huis Trumps voormalige Nationale Veiligheidsadviseur John Bolton

Op zich geen slechte zoethouder, want Bolton wordt grondig gehaat door de mensen die het hardst roepen om de Epstein Files

Weet u nog? Want Iran- en Rusland-havik John Bolton was vanaf 2018 1,5 jaar lang Trumps vierde National Security Advisor. Zoals bij wel meer ministers en adviseurs eindigde het dienstverband ver voor Trumps ambtstermijn en raakten de heren gebrouilleerd. In januari 2025 trok Trump de 'security clearance' van Bolton binnen een paar uur na zijn installatie in, en vanochtend kreeg hij de FBI op bezoek voor huiszoekingen, al was hij zelf niet thuis. Volgens de Associated Press werd de inval gedaan in verband met "the handling of classified documents". Heeft hij soms talloze dozen met staatsgeheime informatie in voor al zijn personeel toegankelijke badkamers in zijn eigen golfresort neergezet?
Update - Reactie Trump: "I know nothing about it. I'm not a fan — He's a real...low life. Not a smart guy."

De dyade spreekt

No justice no peace

Tags: Bolton, FBI, clearance
@Spartacus | 22-08-25 | 15:00 | 87 reacties

Reaguursels

Praat mee in het Stamcafé

Word de held van GeenStijl en word GeenStijl Premium. Dan ben je onderdeel van het roze legioen en kun je tevens genieten van:

  • Het befaamde roze kroontje
  • Een bannervrije website
  • Extra reaguurfuncties
  • Eerste rang bij acties
  • En bovenal: Jij houdt GeenStijl onafhankelijk!

Ik kies voor het volgende premium pakket:

Dit wil je ook lezen

Trumps OM en FBI concluderen: 'Jeffrey Epstein had geen cliëntenlijst, stierf aan zelfmoord'

Dit zeiden Trumps  FBI-directeur en vice-directeur Kash Patel en Dan Bongino natuurlijk al maanden maar toch

@Spartacus | 07-07-25 | 15:29 | 156 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Viral Video's|Blog|DIKS Autoverhuur|Online Casino iDeal
GeenStijl.nl is een uitgave van GS Magenta B.V.