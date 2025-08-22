FBI doorzoekt huis Trumps voormalige Nationale Veiligheidsadviseur John Bolton
Op zich geen slechte zoethouder, want Bolton wordt grondig gehaat door de mensen die het hardst roepen om de Epstein Files
Weet u nog? Want Iran- en Rusland-havik John Bolton was vanaf 2018 1,5 jaar lang Trumps vierde National Security Advisor. Zoals bij wel meer ministers en adviseurs eindigde het dienstverband ver voor Trumps ambtstermijn en raakten de heren gebrouilleerd. In januari 2025 trok Trump de 'security clearance' van Bolton binnen een paar uur na zijn installatie in, en vanochtend kreeg hij de FBI op bezoek voor huiszoekingen, al was hij zelf niet thuis. Volgens de Associated Press werd de inval gedaan in verband met "the handling of classified documents". Heeft hij soms talloze dozen met staatsgeheime informatie in voor al zijn personeel toegankelijke badkamers in zijn eigen golfresort neergezet?
Update - Reactie Trump: "I know nothing about it. I'm not a fan — He's a real...low life. Not a smart guy."
.@POTUS: "I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of lowlife... I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning... I tell Pam and I tell the group I don't want to know about it. You have to do what you have to do." pic.twitter.com/ADl7GFKJqp— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 22, 2025
De dyade spreekt
America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always. https://t.co/Feev4Cxqlj— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 22, 2025
No justice no peace
Rally the troops https://t.co/WBccoxt9Jm pic.twitter.com/HXSnvPyggJ— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 22, 2025
Reaguursels
