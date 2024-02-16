Goedemorgen deze morgen en u bent getuige van de eerste werkelijke quantum leap sinds OpenAI's ChatGPT. Die stelling durven we zonder meer aan omdat we alle AI-ontwikkelingen hier op de voet volgden in dossier "De Toekomst Van".

Daar volgde u de gestage voortgang van AI's toepassingen, maar wat u hier boven- en onderstaand aantreft is van een geheel andere orde. Ter context, de vorige halte van text-to-video was ongeveer Runway's Gen-2 en OpenAI's eigen DALL·E 3 dat pas vier maanden (!) geleden uitkwam en heel korte, subtiel bewegende """video's""" afleverde.

Maar nu lanceert OpenAI dus hun eerste daadwerkelijke text-to-video model genaamd Sora:

"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt. (...) Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.

The model has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions. Sora can also create multiple shots within a single generated video that accurately persist characters and visual style."

Over de zwaktes van wat pas hun allereerste model is schrijven ze:

"The current model has weaknesses. It may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, and may not understand specific instances of cause and effect. For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark.

The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time, like following a specific camera trajectory."

Meer onvoorstelbaar beeldmateriaal na de breek.