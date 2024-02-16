achtergrond

On-voor-stel-baar. OpenAI lanceert eerste (!) "text-to-video model" Sora. Is nú al niet van echte video te onderscheiden

En dan moet het bedrijf die investering van $7 BILJOEN [$7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands BNP] nog krijgen.

Slechts 42 woorden = deze fotorealistische 17 seconden

Goedemorgen deze morgen en u bent getuige van de eerste werkelijke quantum leap sinds OpenAI's ChatGPT. Die stelling durven we zonder meer aan omdat we alle AI-ontwikkelingen hier op de voet volgden in dossier "De Toekomst Van".

Daar volgde u de gestage voortgang van AI's toepassingen, maar wat u hier boven- en onderstaand aantreft is van een geheel andere orde. Ter context, de vorige halte van text-to-video was ongeveer Runway's Gen-2 en OpenAI's eigen DALL·E 3 dat pas vier maanden (!) geleden uitkwam en heel korte, subtiel bewegende """video's""" afleverde. 

Maar nu lanceert OpenAI dus hun eerste daadwerkelijke text-to-video model genaamd Sora:

"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt. (...) Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.

The model has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions. Sora can also create multiple shots within a single generated video that accurately persist characters and visual style."

Over de zwaktes van wat pas hun allereerste model is schrijven ze: 

"The current model has weaknesses. It may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, and may not understand specific instances of cause and effect. For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark.

The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time, like following a specific camera trajectory."

Meer onvoorstelbaar beeldmateriaal na de breek.

Let naast alles ook even op de beweging van de oorbellen

In godsnaam kijk naar de textuur en beweging van het 'water'

Jim Fan
Jim Fan
@DrJimFan
If you think OpenAI Sora is a creative toy like DALLE, ... think again. Sora is a data-driven physics engine. It is a simulation of many worlds, real or fantastical. The simulator learns intricate rendering, "intuitive" physics, long-horizon reasoning, and semantic grounding, all…

10.0K
Feilloze motoriek van een hond in complexe beweging. Interactie met omgeving idd nog niet perfect

Yama 🌴
Yama 🌴
@Yamapama
Wow.. OpenAI' Sora Text-to-Video. Prompt: The camera directly faces colorful buildings in burano italy. An adorable dalmation looks through a window on a building on the ground floor. Many people are walking and cycling along the canal streets in front of the buildings. 1/6

17
Dit valt nu al niet van echt te onderscheiden

Zelfs complexe slow motion nagenoeg feilloos

Toekomstige historische video

Dit is extréém complex waterspiegelwerk

Ook dat nog

Jongens, dit is versie 1 (! ! ! !) he.

Versie 1 (! ! !) worstelt nog met complexe objectinteractie zoals: dat de kaarsjes werkelijk uitgaan als ze blaast

Zelfs z'n fouten zijn mooi

haha

frye
frye
@___frye
21-year-old woman with dark hair playing a piano as it drives down the road. cinematic lighting, 35mm film, vivid colors

2000s
2000s
@PopCulture2000s

22 years ago today, vanessa carlton released ‘a thousand miles’. a classic. pic.twitter.com/R5mDEOg5Qv

47.6K
@Spartacus | 16-02-24 | 09:00 | 178 reacties

Reaguursels

