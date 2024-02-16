Prompt: “A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30 year old space man wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colors.”
On-voor-stel-baar. OpenAI lanceert eerste (!) "text-to-video model" Sora. Is nú al niet van echte video te onderscheiden
En dan moet het bedrijf die investering van $7 BILJOEN [$7.000.000.000.000, 7 maal Nederlands BNP] nog krijgen.
Slechts 42 woorden = deze fotorealistische 17 seconden
Goedemorgen deze morgen en u bent getuige van de eerste werkelijke quantum leap sinds OpenAI's ChatGPT. Die stelling durven we zonder meer aan omdat we alle AI-ontwikkelingen hier op de voet volgden in dossier "De Toekomst Van".
Daar volgde u de gestage voortgang van AI's toepassingen, maar wat u hier boven- en onderstaand aantreft is van een geheel andere orde. Ter context, de vorige halte van text-to-video was ongeveer Runway's Gen-2 en OpenAI's eigen DALL·E 3 dat pas vier maanden (!) geleden uitkwam en heel korte, subtiel bewegende """video's""" afleverde.
Maar nu lanceert OpenAI dus hun eerste daadwerkelijke text-to-video model genaamd Sora:
"Sora can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt. (...) Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.
The model has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions. Sora can also create multiple shots within a single generated video that accurately persist characters and visual style."
Over de zwaktes van wat pas hun allereerste model is schrijven ze:
"The current model has weaknesses. It may struggle with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, and may not understand specific instances of cause and effect. For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark.
The model may also confuse spatial details of a prompt, for example, mixing up left and right, and may struggle with precise descriptions of events that take place over time, like following a specific camera trajectory."
Meer onvoorstelbaar beeldmateriaal na de breek.
Let naast alles ook even op de beweging van de oorbellen
Prompt: “A stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warm glowing neon and animated city signage. she wears a black leather jacket, a long red dress, and black boots, and carries a black purse. she wears sunglasses and red lipstick. she walks confidently and casually.…
In godsnaam kijk naar de textuur en beweging van het 'water'
If you think OpenAI Sora is a creative toy like DALLE, ... think again. Sora is a data-driven physics engine. It is a simulation of many worlds, real or fantastical. The simulator learns intricate rendering, "intuitive" physics, long-horizon reasoning, and semantic grounding, all…
Feilloze motoriek van een hond in complexe beweging. Interactie met omgeving idd nog niet perfect
Wow.. OpenAI' Sora Text-to-Video. Prompt: The camera directly faces colorful buildings in burano italy. An adorable dalmation looks through a window on a building on the ground floor. Many people are walking and cycling along the canal streets in front of the buildings. 1/6
Dit valt nu al niet van echt te onderscheiden
And it's able to generate videos of up to 1 minute! Prompt: This close-up shot of a Victoria crowned pigeon showcases its striking blue plumage and red chest. Its crest is made of delicate, lacy feathers, while its eye is a striking red color. The bird’s head is tilted slightly…
Zelfs complexe slow motion nagenoeg feilloos
The photorealism is on another level. Prompt: A litter of golden retriever puppies playing in the snow. Their heads pop out of the snow, covered in.
Toekomstige historische video
Old school movies will not be a problem also. Prompt: Historical footage of California during the gold rush.
Dit is extréém complex waterspiegelwerk
So it turns out that OpenAI's Sora is even more insane than I thought. Here are some of the absolutely nutty things it can do ⬇️
Ook dat nog
Sora can also seamless transition between two completely unrelated videos ( the middle videos) ... man, Ima need a cold shower
Jongens, dit is versie 1 (! ! ! !) he.
this could be the "holy shit" moment of AI. OpenAI has just announced Sora, its text-to-video AI model. This video isn't real, it's based on a prompt of "a cat waking up its sleeping owner demanding breakfast..." 🤯 theverge.com/2024/2/15/2407…
Versie 1 (! ! !) worstelt nog met complexe objectinteractie zoals: dat de kaarsjes werkelijk uitgaan als ze blaast
The only weakness is generating complex interactions between muiltiple objects and characters.
Zelfs z'n fouten zijn mooi
even the sora mistakes are mesmerizing
haha
21-year-old woman with dark hair playing a piano as it drives down the road. cinematic lighting, 35mm film, vivid colors
22 years ago today, vanessa carlton released ‘a thousand miles’. a classic. pic.twitter.com/R5mDEOg5Qv
