Échte marktvernieuwing nu aangeboden aan meerdere grote studio's en acteurs. Bloomberg schrijft dat OpenAI "has scheduled meetings in Los Angeles next week with Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies to form partnerships in the entertainment industry and encourage filmmakers to integrate its new AI video generator into their work". Dat betreft dus OpenAI's videogenerator Sora, die zelfs als prille eerste versie met een minimaal aantal woorden al de meest onbestaanbaar realistische videobeelden weet creëeren.

Maar ja weet je kijk weet je. Over de hele linie is de optimistische hoop natuurlijk dat de uiteindelijke waarde van daadwerkelijk menselijk ambacht stijgt, niet omdat het 'beter' is, maar omdat het menselijk is. Meer onmenselijke video's na de breek.