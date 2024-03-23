5. Monkey playing chess in the park Source: OpenAI TikTok
OpenAI betreedt Hollywood, plant meetings met Grote Namen, pitcht videogenerator Sora
Precies waar het publiek naar snakt: kunst(matigheid)
Prompts: "fly through tour of a museum with many paintings and sculptures and beautiful works of art in all styles"
Échte marktvernieuwing nu aangeboden aan meerdere grote studio's en acteurs. Bloomberg schrijft dat OpenAI "has scheduled meetings in Los Angeles next week with Hollywood studios, media executives and talent agencies to form partnerships in the entertainment industry and encourage filmmakers to integrate its new AI video generator into their work". Dat betreft dus OpenAI's videogenerator Sora, die zelfs als prille eerste versie met een minimaal aantal woorden al de meest onbestaanbaar realistische videobeelden weet creëeren.
Maar ja weet je kijk weet je. Over de hele linie is de optimistische hoop natuurlijk dat de uiteindelijke waarde van daadwerkelijk menselijk ambacht stijgt, niet omdat het 'beter' is, maar omdat het menselijk is. Meer onmenselijke video's na de breek.
Wel de Sora uit het verhaal
@openai Prompt: the camera lowers and widens to a grand panoramic view overlooking the beautiful ocean and the historical buildings along the a stunning coastal picturesque town perched on the cliffs. Colorful buildings in shades of yellow, orange, pink, and white cascade down the steep slopes of the rugged coastline of Amalfi Coast in Italy. The architecture has a classic European charm, with tiled roofs and ornate details. Several boats and yachts are speckled across the calm waters, implying leisure activities like boating or sightseeing are common here. Lush greenery on the mountainous landscape. The overall image is vibrant, inviting, and bustling with the potential for holiday adventures and relaxation, warm golden light, beautiful high-end travel photography shot on 4K digital cameras This video was generated by our text-to-video model, Sora, without modification. What would you like to see us make with Sora next? *Sora is not yet available to the public. We’re sharing our research progress early to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what AI capabilities are on the horizon. #madewithSora #Sora #openai ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) - MEYY
Prompt: “A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30 year old space man wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colors.”
