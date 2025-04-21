Je mocht al geen hoofdredacteuren van The Atlantic toevoegen aan je Houthi-verdelgingsapp met de boys. What's next? Dat je je broer en advocaat (die overigens allebei voor het Pentagon werken) en vrouw (die niet voor het Pentagon werkt) op je privételefoon via Signal niet meer mag vertellen over de staat van je goede voornemens, zoals het volkomen terecht verdelgen van de Houthi's? Nou blijkbaar. De New York Times schrijft:

"Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat. (...) Some of those people said that the information Mr. Hegseth shared on the Signal chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen — essentially the same attack plans that he shared on a separate Signal chat the same day that mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic_._

(...) Unlike the chat in which The Atlantic was mistakenly included, the newly revealed one was created by Mr. Hegseth. It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle in January, before his confirmation as defense secretary, and was named “Defense | Team Huddle,” the people familiar with the chat said. He used his private phone, rather than his government one, to access the Signal chat."

Niet geheel protocollair nee, want zulke communicatie moet natuurlijk gewoon via overheidstoestellen verlopen en bovendien alleen tussen operationeel betrokken overheidsmedewerkers. Maar in liefde en oorlog is alles geoorloofd, en daarin is er één doorslaggevende factor: spelplezier, en dat begint in groepsapps met de boys en je vrouw. En even hè, het is ook weer geen Manhattanproject. Beeld van de betreffende aanvallen die al weken niet leiden onder Hegseths spelplezier, na de breek.