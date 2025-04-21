MinDef VS Hegseth deelde aanvalsplannen tegen Houthi's op privétel met vrouw, broer, anderen
Nog even en het enige dat je mag is helemaal niks
De plannen
Je mocht al geen hoofdredacteuren van The Atlantic toevoegen aan je Houthi-verdelgingsapp met de boys. What's next? Dat je je broer en advocaat (die overigens allebei voor het Pentagon werken) en vrouw (die niet voor het Pentagon werkt) op je privételefoon via Signal niet meer mag vertellen over de staat van je goede voornemens, zoals het volkomen terecht verdelgen van de Houthi's? Nou blijkbaar. De New York Times schrijft:
"Hegseth shared detailed information about forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to four people with knowledge of the chat. (...) Some of those people said that the information Mr. Hegseth shared on the Signal chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen — essentially the same attack plans that he shared on a separate Signal chat the same day that mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic_._
(...) Unlike the chat in which The Atlantic was mistakenly included, the newly revealed one was created by Mr. Hegseth. It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle in January, before his confirmation as defense secretary, and was named “Defense | Team Huddle,” the people familiar with the chat said. He used his private phone, rather than his government one, to access the Signal chat."
Niet geheel protocollair nee, want zulke communicatie moet natuurlijk gewoon via overheidstoestellen verlopen en bovendien alleen tussen operationeel betrokken overheidsmedewerkers. Maar in liefde en oorlog is alles geoorloofd, en daarin is er één doorslaggevende factor: spelplezier, en dat begint in groepsapps met de boys en je vrouw. En even hè, het is ook weer geen Manhattanproject. Beeld van de betreffende aanvallen die al weken niet leiden onder Hegseths spelplezier, na de breek.
Reactie Hegseth
On this Easter morning, we remember that the grave could not hold the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ. The tomb is empty.— Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) April 20, 2025
He faced death—and won. The ultimate sacrifice so that we can live for eternity.
Christ is King!
Wishing a blessed Easter to all our American…
Deze aanvallen (die niet geleden hebben onder Hegseths spelplezier)
24/7 operations for the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) against Iran-backed Houthis...#HouthisAreTerrorists pic.twitter.com/zFKb3oCiC4— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 18, 2025
24…7….#HouthisAreTerrorists pic.twitter.com/YI8EnrHM0R— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2025
USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) living up to its motto: "Vis Per Mare," which means “Strength from the Sea” in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility… pic.twitter.com/4t964ihhbg— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 12, 2025
24/7 strikes from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) across multiple Iran-backed Houthi locations... #HouthisAreTerrorists pic.twitter.com/CINFfQZ5tP— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2025
u n r e l e n t i n g
Once the Houthis stop attacking us, we will stop attacking them…— DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025
Until then, it will be UNRELENTING. pic.twitter.com/qbKZbwOR3T
Dit wil je ook lezen
Eerste video's van Jemenitische doden door luchtaanvallen VS op Houthi-oliedepots
Trumps luchtcampagne loopt al weken, en daarvoor vier afzonderlijke Israëlische luchtaanvallen. Maar nooit eerder zagen we beelden van slachtoffers
Trump stuurt tweede vliegdekschip naar Midden-Oosten, zes B-2 Stealth Bombers zichtbaar op eilandbasis Diego Garcia
Trump trekt de pijnverdubbelaar tegen Houthi's
IDF schaalt oorlog tegen Houthi's op, raakt doelen luchthaven Sanaa, WHO-baas Tedros op vliegveld tijdens aanval, "WHO-personeel geraakt"
Israël vestigt de aandacht op het achterlijkste neefje van de voormalige as van verzet
IDF doodt 3 PLFP-leiders, 1 Hamas-leider met tientallen luchtaanvallen in Libanon, opnieuw zware aanval tegen Houthi-havenstad
Juist nu de druk erop houden, lijkt het (terechte) devies
Houthi's vernietigen tanker met 150.000 ton olie aan boord, enorme milieuschade waarschijnlijk
Extinction Rebellion heeft nog niet gereageerd, net als op deze olievlek van 29 kilometer eind februari
Nieuwe beelden Israëlische aanval op Houthi-havenstad Jemen, bijtanken en landingen. Netanyahu onderweg naar 'president' Biden
Dit was dus "een van de meest verre" aanvallen in de geschiedenis van de Israëlische luchtmacht
Reconstructie: Israël vernietigt brandstofdepots Houthi-havenstad te Jemen, "6 doden, zeker 87 gewonden", IDF schiet ballistische raket uit lucht
Heeft u gisteren vast al gezien, maar onderstaand even per video's hoe het chronologisch verliep
Novum. Houthi-drone doodt man in Tel Aviv, minstens 10 gewonden
Oplopende spanningen in het Midden-Oosten!