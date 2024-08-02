Nog meer nuance: Algerijnse intersekse/DSD-bokser Imane Khelif verloor 6 van eerste 9 wedstrijden tegen XX-vrouwen
Verloor in totaal 9 van de 50 wedstrijden; een loss rate van 18% tegen XX-vrouwen en werd eind mei 2022 nog gesmoke't door Amy Broadhurst (onderstaand). Zijn dat de stats van "een man" die ongenaakbaar over vrouwen heen walst?
Zeker, pijnlijke beelden gisteren toen de Italiaanse Angela Carini het na 46 seconden tegen Imane Khelif opgaf en zei dat ze "nog nooit zo hard geslagen was." Maar gezien Khelifs eigen stats kan het sentiment "biologische man mishandelt vrouw" dat meteen daarna ontstond toch ook onmogelijk het hele verhaal zijn?
Zonder hierin een positie in te nemen of kant te kiezen mag het misschien wel benoemd worden dat Angela Carini voor de wedstrijd van gisteren met 22 verliezen in 107 wedstrijden een loss rate van 23,5% had, en daarmee zowel netto als percentueel al vaker van vrouwen verloren had dan Imane Khelif.
De Ierse Amy Broadhurst, die in mei 2022 nog overtuigend won van Imane Khelif, schrijft op Twitter: "Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. Personally I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I thinks it’s the way she was born & that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been beating by 9 females before says it all. She was born intersex and for all we know she could have been brought up thinking all she was, was a female. Nobody knows the full truth. If this is a man and it becomes 100% fact , I’ll be disgusted that I was in the ring and so was many others. A man vs a woman is far from ok. But right now nobody knows what the true facts are."
En dat is op moment van schrijven toch exact de stand van zaken? Imane Khelif werd intersekse/DSD geboren, maar het is nog niet bekend met welke exacte vorm, in welke gradatie en hoe zich dat exact naar zaken als testosteronwaardes vertaalt.
Imane heeft volgens de Russische president van de International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev blijkens een DNA-test "XY-chromosomen". Maar tegelijkertijd ook onmiskenbaar vrouwelijke geno- en fenotypische kenmerken, en tegelijkertijd volgens de IBA ook weer genetisch mannelijke "competitive advantages" die voor de IBA in 2023 reden genoeg waren tot uitsluiting.
De IBA raakte de Olympische organisatie kwijt wegens "long-running questions surrounding governance issues and a series of judging scandals", en over dat besluit tot uitsluiting in 2023 schrijft het Internationale Olympische Comité nu in een persbericht:
"These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.
According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO. The IBA Board only ratified it afterwards and only subsequently requested that a procedure to follow in similar cases in the future be established and reflected in the IBA Regulations. The minutes also say that the IBA should “establish a clear procedure on gender testing”.
The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years. Such an approach is contrary to good governance."
We blijven kalm en kijken.
In mei 2022 werd Khelif nog gesmoke't door Ierse Amy Broadhurst
Imane Khelif als kind
Khelifs eerste 9 wedstrijden
Mooie tekst en uitleg over DSD
I could have sworn I included the graphs! Sorry. Here they are. pic.twitter.com/dLXqMaaMYK— Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) August 1, 2024
Algerijns docuutje over Imane in Olympische aanloop
Macron en Khelif
Emmanuel Macron is a fan of Imane Khelif.— Mitsuha (@Mitsuhaa00) August 2, 2024
"If you reach the final of the Olympics in Paris, I will come specifically to support you."
Macron and Imane Khelif seem to have a lot of chemistry.#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #ImaneKhelif #Boxing #Macron #AngelaCarini #Algerie pic.twitter.com/3VnvPeTzzK
lol
Algeria finding out it's woke pic.twitter.com/VGdlvjUGQP— CheGueBara (@CheGueBara7) August 1, 2024
