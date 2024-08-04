June 5, 2023, @IBA_Boxing sent letter to IOC @Olympics , attaching test results, saying Algeria boxer's 'DNA was that of a male consisting of XY chromosomes.' Chinese Taipei boxer: also tested, same results. 3 Wire Sports has seen letter and tests https://t.co/VQkjkDo5Yk

Bovenstaande sportjournalist Alan Abrahamson van 3WireSports schrijft over de twee in opdracht van de International Boxing Association (IBA) uitgevoerde testen - 1 in 2022 voorafgaand aan een toernooi door een Turks laboratorium en 1 in 2023 tijdens een toernooi door een Indiaas laboratorium - dat beide:

"concluded the boxer’s DNA was that of a male consisting of XY chromosomes,” according to correspondence the IBA sent in June 2023 – more than a year ago – to the International Olympic Committee. (...) 3 Wire Sports has seen the letter and the tests. The documents shed new light on the controversy enveloping Khelif and, as well, Yu Ting Lin of Chinese Taipei that has erupted at these Paris 2024 Games." Ook schrijft hij dat het Olympisch Comité in juni 2023 diezelfde testresultaten ook al ontvangen en ingezien had.

Nou, dan lijkt de zaak inmiddels toch wel gesloten? Imane Khelif is - zoals ook al zonder deze inzage zéér waarschijnlijk was - 46 XY ARD intersekse/DSD. Tenzij je heuvel nog altijd is dat die resultaten Russische fabricaties zijn ongeacht hoe lachwekkend makkelijk zoiets te weerleggen is door een nieuwe test, of dat ook de bovenstaande sportjournalist regelrecht liegt.

De bewering door o.a. Associated Press dat Khelif in 2023 pas gediskwalificeerd werd direct nadat ze een Russische tegenstander versloeg, lijkt ook onjuist. Khelif vocht nog twee wedstrijden na haar overwinningen tegen een Rus en geen enkele Rus werd toernooi-technisch bevoordeeld door haar diskwalificatie - zie wedstrijdschema van dat wereldkampioenschap in 2023 hier. Technisch is het nog wel mogelijk dat de IBA besloot die test af te nemen, direct nadat ze die Rus versloeg.

Update 13:02 - Bovenstaande sportjournalist schrijft: "At daily @olympics briefing, spokesman Mark Adams confirms my reporting: IOC got IBA_Boxing letter in June 2023. But Adams says without evidence tests are 'not legitimate.' I've seen Khelife, Lin tests. IOC knows, knew in 2023, New Delhi lab is CAP-accredited and ISO-certified." Dit is onhoudbaar.