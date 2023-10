Het wordt tijd om de ouders en andere beïnvloeders zoals religieuze leiders ter verantwoording te roepen. De haat van de Palestijnse jeugd van nu is hun schuld en hun schuld alleen. Vreedzaam naast elkaar kun je leren. De Palestijnse kinderen worden van jongs af aan haat aangeleerd tegen de joden.

Yes, instilling hate in children towards any group or individual can lay the groundwork for future acts of violence, discrimination, or extremism. Children are impressionable, and what they learn at a young age can shape their worldviews as adults. If they are consistently taught to despise or distrust a particular group or individual, they may grow up holding prejudiced beliefs or even act on those beliefs in harmful ways. Thus, it's crucial to raise children with values of understanding, empathy, and acceptance to promote a more peaceful and harmonious society.