The good and the bad

I saw you again after a long, long, long time

And as expected you were as much much much much beautiful as you used to be

You started talking, I was expecting an "I missed you"

Instead you talked so so so much

Much love what I gave you

If my memory serves me right

How entangled you are

In thinking that I wanted your bad

And in your ideas

You at the end blurted out, you said



“Look so so so much

Love, you are,

You are the worst mistake I've ever made in my life

Love, you are,

You are the most fatal mistake I've made in my life

Love, you are,

You are proof that mistakes are made to be made again

Still you are,

The slut who gave meaning to my days"



For better or for worse

You are good and you are bad

Bebe, for better or for worse

You do right and you do wrong

How much good and bad

For better or for worse

I'm left with the good, you're left with the bad

Not bad, I think



I'm not even a sweet memory

I'm left with the regret

You have only remorse left

And I'm afraid of you

I've always been afraid of you



I never gave you my heart, I already knew it would be a big mistake

The heart must be kept inside the chest to still be able to breathe

Love belongs only to those who feel love, it's not to those who receive it

And I who have felt it with every touch of yours,I can say that I'm left with



The good, you have bad

To me the good, to you the bad

Bebe, for better or for worse

You do right and you do wrong

How much good and bad

In good and bad

I'm left with the good, you're left with the bad



You only knew to say to me

"Love, love, love you are

You are the worst mistake I've made in my life

Love, you are,

You are the most fatal mistake I've made in my life

Love, you are,

You are proof that mistakes are made to be made again

You are still

The slut who has given meaning to my days”



After a long, long, long, long time

It was a long long long long time

After a long, long, long time

It was so…



The only one is you with whom I made love

Making love, love amongst all

You paid my body with words, sweet words

I may be a slut, but you are worse than me

Because of everything I gave you

You could have kept so so so much



Of that good in the bad

Of good in the bad

Bebe, of good in the bad

Of good in the bad

A little good in the bad

Of good in the bad

From whom it is given to you, it is not important

It still is good, in the bad

Love



A little good in the bad

A little good in the bad

Of good in the bad

From whom it is given to you, it is not important

It still is good, in the bad

Love

