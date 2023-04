Nu vernieuwd, met lyrics:

"McDeath

He's fed up with fast food

Out of his mind, one mad dude

Grabbed his guns, went downtown

Mr. McDeath is coming to track Ronald down

(Bridge)

Now the golden arches are bloodstained red

Ronald is dead... took a bullet in the head

(Chorus)

May I take your order please?

NOOOO!!!!!

Can I help you sir?

NOOOO!!!!!

McDonaldland Massacre

He came inside, took a seat

They didn't know he didn't come to eat

Asked for his order, got a bullet instead

Ronald can't help... Ronald is dead

(Repeat Bridge)

May I take your order please?

NOOOO!!!!!

Oh my god he's got a gun!

McDonaldland Massacre

(Assorted Mayhem, gunshots (semi-automatic), screams)

Ronald is lying on the floor

The Grimace took a bullet trying to run out the door

Hamburglar's brains all over Mayor McCheese, and

He won't let you go, even if you say please

Quarter Pounder, Big Mac, Fillet 'O Fish and fires, and fries

It doesn't matter what you order, everybody dies"