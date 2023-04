De tekst even bij dit zeer relevante lied plaatsen.

The Romans were the masters when Jesus walked the land

In Judea and in Galilee they ruled with an iron hand

And the poor were sick with hunger and the rich were clothed in splendour

And the rebels whipped and crucified hung rotting as a warning

And Jesus knew the answer

Said give to Caesar what is Caesar's, said love your enemies

But Judas was a Zealot and he wanted to be free

Resist, he said, the Romans' tyranny

Chorus:

So stand up, stand up for Judas, and the cause that Judas served

It was Jesus who betrayed the poor with his words

Jesus was a conjuror, miracles were his game

And he fed the hungry thousands and they glorified his name

He cured the lame and the lepers, he calmed the wind and the weather

And the wretched flocked to touch him so their troubles would be taken

And Jesus knew the answer

All you who labour, all you who suffer only believe in me

But Judas sought a world where no one starved or begged for bread

The poor are always with us, Jesus said

Chorus

Now Jesus brought division where none had been before

Not the slaves against their masters but the poor against the poor

Set son to rise up against father, and brother to fight against brother

For he that is not with me is against me, was his teaching

Said Jesus, I am the answer

You unbelievers shall burn forever, shall die in your sins

Not sheep and goats, said Judas, but together we may dare

Shake off the chains of misery we share