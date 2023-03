Do you have a flag? - Eddie Izzard

https://www,youtube,com/watch?v=UTduy7Qkvk8

So, yeah. There was a lot of that, and we built up empires - we stole countries!

That's what you do,that's how you build an empire.

We stole countries with the cunning use of flags!

Yeah, just sail around the world and stick a flag in.

"I claim India for Britain!"

They go, "You can't claim us, we live here! 500 million of us!"

"Do you have a flag?"

"We don't need a bloody flag! It's our country, you bastards!"

"No flag, no country, you can't have one!

That's the rules that I've just made up, and I'm backing it up with this gun that was lent from the National Rifle Association."