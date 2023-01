Zoveel heerlijke herinneringen aan CSN&Y.

Deze tekst van Graham Nash is helaas tijdloos actueel.

Oh! Camil (The Winter Soldier)

Oh Camil, tell me how do you feel?

You fought for your country

For God and for war,

Now your heart tells you that can't be real.

So you tell me your story from beginning to end

All the blood and the guts and the gore

Will you tell all the people

'bout the people you killed,

Not for God, but for country and war?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8RTQ8vGjNI