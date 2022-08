Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties

voor: Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties van: Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties van: Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties Article 54. Termination of or withdrawal from a treaty under its provisions or by consent of the parties

The termination of a treaty or the withdrawal of a party may take place:

(a) in conformity with the provisions of the treaty; or

(b) at any time by consent of all the parties after consultation with the other contracting States.

Opzeggen is ook expliciet geregeld in Het Verdrag van Wenen inzake het verdragenrecht (ook wel Weens Verdragenverdrag, WVV) is een in 1969 in Wenen gesloten verdrag dat tot doel had het volkenrechtelijk gewoonterecht met betrekking tot verdragen tussen staten te codificeren.