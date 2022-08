:

Hier wat uitleg: “ The result is that it’s in India’s interest to keep Russian oil and gas flowing, especially at a time when many others are shunning Moscow.”

Uit Foreign Policy: foreignpolicy.com/2022/07/13/india-ru...

“ In May, India’s daily imports of Russian oil were 764,000 barrels higher than in January. Before the start of the war, India bought only 1 percent of Russia’s crude. That figure went up to 18 percent in May, according to the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. No other country has ramped up its consumption of Russian oil as much.

The benefits for India are significant. Urals, the Russian oil mix, was $36 per barrel cheaper than Brent, the international oil benchmark, on average last month. That means India effectively shaved $27.5 million off its oil import bill every day—or $852 million over the month of May.

Some reports have suggested that as much as 40 percent of these imports have gone to private refineries. That still leaves $511 million in a month’s savings for India’s public-owned oil importers. Just 2.5 months of such discounted crude would allow the country to recoup a year’s budget outlay—$1.29 billion—for its massive school lunch program, which feeds an estimated 120 million children every day.“