Sri Lanka:

The Sri Lanka Police is yet to settle payment to the Water Board for the water used to disperse protesters during the recent public protests in Colombo.

According to the Island, a senior Police officer has revealed that a huge amount of water had been used by the Police during the protests.

The Police officer further confirmed that the Police Department is yet to pay the National Water Supply and Drainage Board for the usage of water to operate water cannons.