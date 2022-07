Inmiddels al een paar kinderen besmet; blijkt ook via huidcontact met besmette mensen én slechte hygiëne te kunnen:

No: Casual conversations. Walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store. Touching items like doorknobs.

Yes: Direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions. Sexual/intimate contact. Kissing while a person is infected.

Yes: Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone. Sharing towels or unwashed clothing.

Yes: Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox).

Maybe/Still learning: Contact with semen or vaginal fluids.

Unknown/Still learning: Contact with people who are infected with monkeypox but have no symptoms (We think people with symptoms are most likely associated with spread, but some people may have very mild illness and not know they are infected).