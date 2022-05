You drive me APE ! You big gorilla ! You drive me ape, ape

I wanna tell ya. Swinging around from every town to town

I swing around and I never come down. The city is a jungle now this is it

And every time I look at you I go ape shit

Cruising through the trees with the birds and the bees

Baby, baby monkey, I ain't so hard to please

Cruising through the trees with the birds and the bees

Baby, baby monkey, you won't get no disease

