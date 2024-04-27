Extremists part of the @Columbia CHAZ-style occupation chant support for Hamas terror: “Al-Qassam, you make us proud, take another soldier out” “We say justice, you say how? Burn Tel Aviv to the ground” “Hamas, we love you. We support your rockets too”
FOTO. Carice van Houtens huis behangen met spandoek Hans Teeuwens joodse lied
Vanochtend gezien op Carice van Houtens schutting
Een betamelijke bron stuurde ons vanochtend de vanochtend genomen bovenstaande foto. De redactie beschikt over de gehele verticale foto [1.500 x 2.000] waaruit de locatie per Google Street View bevestigd kan worden, maar zulks hoort niet thuis op het internet. Het formaat van het spandoek wordt door het bijsnijden van de foto wat onduidelijk, maar het is zo'n 1m x 1,5m.
Carice sprak begin vorige week per video applaudisserend haar steun uit voor de """studentenprotesten""" te Colombia University, waar dus o.a. de onderstaande taferelen plaatsvonden.
Maar laten we hierbij wel in de sterkste bewoordingen afspreken voortaan af te zien van elke vorm van protest rondom elke vorm van privé-residentie. Ja, Carice is een verloren gansje dat al heel niet meer weet dat er leven is na ideologie, maar ook zij heeft maar één veilige haven, en dat moet zo blijven. Dat zijn de spelregels en daar mag niet van afgeweken worden.
Dit was afgelopen week Carice's reactie op de onderstaande taferelen
'Hamas, burn Tel Aviv to the ground'
Extréém akelige toestanden met van die verachtelijke hyvemind-spreekkoren wtf man
Crazy scene tonight at Columbia University: Jewish students came to the campus - and then this happened. The undergrad who filmed it told me: “We didn’t say a word. My friend had a Jewish star necklace. All of the sudden we’re surrounded, they’ve been circling us, threatening us”
Kleurrijk vlagvertoon!
Many of my compatriots in Iran are asking me why Hezbollah flags are on display at U.S. colleges now? One said this: "Hezbollah's thugs were responsible for beating us & shooting our friends protesting in 2022, why is U.S. gov't allowing Hezbollah's friends free reign there?"
"Intifada" is een héél specifieke oproep ja
They’re proud to shout for Intifada, but have no idea what it is. The first and second intifada’s in the late 80’s-early 90’s and then again in the early 2000’s were responsible for killing thousands of Jewish civilians via suicide bombing at night clubs, shopping malls, markets,…
Bill duidt Carice & Co
When "activism" merges with narcissism, it's less about the cause and more about the ego.
Wel het lied uit het verhaal
