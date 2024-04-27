achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

FOTO. Carice van Houtens huis behangen met spandoek Hans Teeuwens joodse lied

oef

Vanochtend gezien op Carice van Houtens schutting

Een betamelijke bron stuurde ons vanochtend de vanochtend genomen bovenstaande foto. De redactie beschikt over de gehele verticale foto [1.500 x 2.000] waaruit de locatie per Google Street View bevestigd kan worden, maar zulks hoort niet thuis op het internet. Het formaat van het spandoek wordt door het bijsnijden van de foto wat onduidelijk, maar het is zo'n 1m x 1,5m.

Carice sprak begin vorige week per video applaudisserend haar steun uit voor de """studentenprotesten""" te Colombia University, waar dus o.a. de onderstaande taferelen plaatsvonden.

Maar laten we hierbij wel in de sterkste bewoordingen afspreken voortaan af te zien van elke vorm van protest rondom elke vorm van privé-residentie. Ja, Carice is een verloren gansje dat al heel niet meer weet dat er leven is na ideologie, maar ook zij heeft maar één veilige haven, en dat moet zo blijven. Dat zijn de spelregels en daar mag niet van afgeweken worden.

Dit was afgelopen week Carice's reactie op de onderstaande taferelen

'Hamas, burn Tel Aviv to the ground'

Extréém akelige toestanden met van die verachtelijke hyvemind-spreekkoren wtf man

Kleurrijk vlagvertoon!

Karmel Melamed
Karmel Melamed
@KarmelMelamed
·Follow

Many of my compatriots in Iran are asking me why Hezbollah flags are on display at U.S. colleges now? One said this: "Hezbollah's thugs were responsible for beating us & shooting our friends protesting in 2022, why is U.S. gov't allowing Hezbollah's friends free reign there?"

Image
Image
93
Reply
Read 12 replies

"Intifada" is een héél specifieke oproep ja

Cam Higby 🇺🇸
Cam Higby 🇺🇸
@camhigby
·Follow

They’re proud to shout for Intifada, but have no idea what it is. The first and second intifada’s in the late 80’s-early 90’s and then again in the early 2000’s were responsible for killing thousands of Jewish civilians via suicide bombing at night clubs, shopping malls, markets,…

Watch on Twitter
643
Reply
Read 110 replies

Bill duidt Carice & Co

Wel het lied uit het verhaal

Tags: Carice van Houten, Spandoek, Joden
@Spartacus | 27-04-24 | 11:00 | 407 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's|CasinoScout.nl