:

Everything

Everything gives you cancer

Everything

Everything gives you cancer

There's no cure, there's no answer

Everything gives you cancer

Don't touch that dial

Don't try to smile

Just take this pill

It's in your file

Don't work hard

Don't play hard

Don't plan for the graveyard

Remember

Don't work by night

Don't sleep by day

You'll feel all right

But you will pay

No caffeine

No protein

No booze or

Nicotine

Remember

No caffeine

No protein

No booze or

Nicotine

Remember