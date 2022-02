I don't understand tipping, what is the point? Why should I tip you for doing your job? People don't tip people who work at mcdonalds or pizza hut. Waiters just take your order and ask if you want more coffee. That is so simple.

I don't care how much you make or how hard your job is, that is not my concern. I don't want you to talk to me, I just want my food.

If you do very well towards me, I will maybe give a tip. But I don't think I should be guilt into tipping just because of how much you are paid. That is not my concern.

Ask your boss to give you more money for doing such a good job, not me.