En als je ziet hoe de media gebruikt wordt..

Carlin zag het al lang aankomen al jaren geleden. In het westen, ook in het oosten.

They own this fucking place.

It's a big club, and you ain’t in it.

You and I are not in the big club.

And by the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe.

All day long beating you over the head in their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy.

The table is tilted folks.

The game is rigged, and nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care.

Good honest hard-working people -- white collar, blue collar, continue to elect these rich cocksuckers who don’t give a fuck about them.

They don’t give a fuck about you.

They don't care about you at all

And nobody seems to notice,

nobody seems to care.