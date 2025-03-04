Ursula presenteert: "ReArm Europe", wil komende jaren €800 miljard voor Europese defensie
€150 miljard daarvan zou bestaan uit "goedkope leningen"
We are living in dangerous times.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 4, 2025
Europe‘s security is threatened in a very real way.
Today I present ReArm Europe.
A plan for a safer and more resilient Europe ↓ https://t.co/CYTytB5ZMk
Zijn dagen dat we het niet hebben liggen. Dit plan en deze persverklaring lagen al op de plank voordat Trump gisteravond aankondigde dat hij alle militaire steun aan Oekraïne pauzeert totdat Oekraïne zich "te goeder trouw aan vrede committeert", maar minder relevant is het er dus niet mee geworden. Het transcript van Ursula's bovenstaande boodschap leest u daar, hier de sleutelfrasen:
"We are in an era of rearmament. And Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending. Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security.
(...) This is why we will shortly propose to activate the national escape clause of the Stability and Growth Pact. It will allow Member States to increase significantly their defence expenditures without triggering the Excessive Deficit Procedure. For example: If Member States would increase their defence spending by 1,5% of GDP on average this could create fiscal space of close to EUR 650 billion over a period of four years. The second proposal will be a new instrument. It will provide EUR 150 billion of loans to Member States for defence investment.
(...) Third point is using the power of the EU budget. (...) To conclude: Europe is ready to assume its responsibilities. ReArm Europe could mobilise close to EUR 800 billion for a safe and resilient Europe."
Nou, daar komt de EU's eigen militair-industrieël complex, zoals aangekondigd.
Wie had gedacht dat deze misschien ooit nog eens over Europa zou gaan
Gisteren al btw
This Morning, opening market 👀👊🏻— La Punchline de Yakovleff (@G_Yakovleff) March 3, 2025
Rheinmetall +18%
Leonardo +17%
Thales +17%
Dassault +16%
Make Europe Great Again pic.twitter.com/9jYzGmFxx3
lohol
These charts are the most concise explanation of Europe I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WddPyqTVac— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 3, 2025
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
'Rutte zondag met Meloni en Von der Leyen naar Tunesië voor migratiedeal'
Na mislukking met Marokko is het tijd voor Tunesië
Hoppa. New York Times gaat Europese Commissie SUEN over sms'jes Von der Leyen en Pfizer
Paper of record mist nog wat records