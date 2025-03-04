We are living in dangerous times. Europe‘s security is threatened in a very real way. Today I present ReArm Europe. A plan for a safer and more resilient Europe ↓ https://t.co/CYTytB5ZMk

Zijn dagen dat we het niet hebben liggen. Dit plan en deze persverklaring lagen al op de plank voordat Trump gisteravond aankondigde dat hij alle militaire steun aan Oekraïne pauzeert totdat Oekraïne zich "te goeder trouw aan vrede committeert", maar minder relevant is het er dus niet mee geworden. Het transcript van Ursula's bovenstaande boodschap leest u daar, hier de sleutelfrasen:

"We are in an era of rearmament. And Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending. Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security.

(...) This is why we will shortly propose to activate the national escape clause of the Stability and Growth Pact. It will allow Member States to increase significantly their defence expenditures without triggering the Excessive Deficit Procedure. For example: If Member States would increase their defence spending by 1,5% of GDP on average this could create fiscal space of close to EUR 650 billion over a period of four years. The second proposal will be a new instrument. It will provide EUR 150 billion of loans to Member States for defence investment.

(...) Third point is using the power of the EU budget. (...) To conclude: Europe is ready to assume its responsibilities. ReArm Europe could mobilise close to EUR 800 billion for a safe and resilient Europe."

Nou, daar komt de EU's eigen militair-industrieël complex, zoals aangekondigd.