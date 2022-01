"We zijn een volk"

Brian: Good morning.

Followers: A blessing! A blessing! A blessing!...

Brian: No. No, please! Please! Please listen. I've got one or two things to say.

Followers: Tell us. Tell us both of them.

Brian: Look. You've got it all wrong. You don't need to follow me. You don't need to follow anybody! You've got to think for yourselves. You're all individuals!

Followers: Yes, we're all individuals!

Brian: You're all different!

Followers: Yes, we are all different!

Dennis: I'm not.

Arthur: Shhhh.

Followers: Shh. Shhhh. Shhh.

Brian: You've all got to work it out for yourselves!

Followers: Yes! We've got to work it out for ourselves!

Brian: Exactly!

Followers: Tell us more!

Brian: No! That's the point! Don't let anyone tell you what to do! Otherwise-- Ow! No!

Life Of Brian - "You are all individuals"