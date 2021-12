Dylan is een droplul.

Take it away, Bob

I asked as nice as I could

If my job would

Somehow be finished by Friday

Well, the whole damn weekend came and went, Frankie

Wanna buy some mandies, Bob?

You know what, they didn't do nothin'

But they charged me double for Sunday

Now, you know, no matter what you do

They gonna cheat and rob you

And then they'll give you a bill

That'll get your senses reelin'

And if you do not pay

They got computer collectors

That'll get you so crazy

'Til your head'll go through the ceilin'

Yes it will....

