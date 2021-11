Even goed lezen mensen

A new variant of the coronavirus with a "constellation" of mutations has been identified in Botswana.

Designated as B.1.1.529, scientists are still unclear whether existing antibodies would react well to the variant - which has 32 spike protein mutations.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, branded the mutations "really awful".

Spike proteins are what viruses use to get into human cells, and some of the vaccines work by training the body to recognise the spikes and neutralise them.

Mutations on the spike can therefore potentially prove problematic for mRNA doses, like Pfizer and Moderna.

However, with only a handful of recorded cases - three in Botswana, six in South Africa and one in Hong Kong from someone who travelled from South Africa - scientists are hopeful that COVID cases caused by the new virus specimen will not be widespread.

bron: Skynews

Conclusie: het is nog onduidelijk of de huidige vaccins werken (misschien wel of misschien niet) tegen deze variant. En er zijn nog maar een paar gevallen bekend en nog ver weg van ons kleine landje. Op dit moment dus nog veel onduidelijkheden.