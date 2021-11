Mogelijk is deze tegel gepaster in het café dan onder het zorg topic met Big Dirk. Uit de film Boogie Nights.

Dirk:

Jack, I was thinking about my name, y'know?

Jack Horner:

Yeah?

Dirk:

I was wondering if you had any ideas.

Jack Horner:

I've got a few, but you tell me

Dirk:

Well, my idea was, y'know, I want a name I want it so it can cut glass, y'know, razor sharp.

Jack Horner:

Tell me.

Dirk:

When I close my eyes, I see this thing, a sign, I see this name in bright blue neon lights with a purple outline. And this name is so bright and so sharp that the sign - it just blows up because the name is so powerful... It says, "Dirk Diggler."

Boogie nights - Dirk Diggler

youtu.be/F0O-UgYK70k