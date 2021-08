:

Previous SIGAR reports have cited the practice by corrupt Afghan commanders of listing non-existent troops or police on their rosters to draw their salaries, which are paid by the U.S.

It cites data from the U.S.-led coalition to attribute much of the decline to the ANSDF's switch to counting only troops validated as existing by biometrics, rather than relying on the numbers reported by field commanders.

"The change was part of an effort by the United States and its partners to reduce opportunities for corrupt ANSDF officials to report 'ghost' soldiers and police on personnel rolls in order to pocket the salaries," the report states.

The lengthy report paints an overall bleak picture of the prospects for Afghanistan in establishing a stable democracy and open society.

The report states that the number of Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF), which includes both troops and police, fell by nearly 42,000 between March and May, compared to the same period last year.

