I usually like to ensure the pH of the water is strictly 7, sometimes 8 if I'm feeling a little more alkaline, anything 6 or below is a no-go. I check the acidity with an electronic pH meter, just to be sure. You want a nice, crisp, balanced flavor so no Dasani. I'd recommend Aquafina for a beginner's water, if you must go bottled, but honestly, room temperature tap water through a filter is the way to go, then you get all the minerals. Now, glass shape is important; you can either go tall or you can go wide, we call them vertis or horis - vertical or horizontal - I like to go with a hori, because I really want to see the water between sips. I think looking at it is half the pleasure. I also always do throat massages and exercises to make sure you get maximum travel velocity down the throat.