Urban dictionary - Vijf definities

1) Wappy

An adjective used to describe someone who appears vague or delirious. This may be through sleep deprivation, drug use, boredom or an innate, genetic wappiness.

Person 1: What the hell's wrong with that girl? She just garbled some nonsense then walked into a tree.

Person 2: Oh, Helen? She's a bit wappy this morning after staying up all night watching Spongebob and eating mini cheddars with James.

2) Wappy

1. Crazy, frantic and unpredictable

2. Angry in frenetic fashion

1. Argh! The computer just went wappy

2. Dave went wappy at me after I trod on his toe

3) Wappy

a line of cocaine

let's do a huge wappy and get high as f*&!

4) Wappy

A British word meaning flimsy or bendy, used to describe large pieces of material like metal or wood. It can also be used for food like cake that has become soggy and floppy (so that it dips in the middle).

It comes from the sound made when large sheets of metal are shaken, so that parts of the sheet turn inside out and make a strange wobbly noise.

1. Be careful carrying drinks on that large tray; it's very wappy.

2. I added too much water to my cake, and now it's gone a bit wappy.

5) Wappy

(Flacid, limp, flabby) and wet

spaghetti is wappy