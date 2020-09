"Adverse impact of the transition to pulse trawling for Natura 200 mammals are considered highly unlikely. None of the marine mammals included in Natura 2000 are at risk to be caught in a conventional beam trawl or pulse trawl because of the low vertical net opening of about 70cm and 40cm, respectively (discard monitoring programme). The low field strength outside the trawl makes

an adverse effect of pulse exposure highly unlikely. Also no negative effect is expected on the food base of these species. Pulse trawling is more selective in catching sole and will result in a reduced, or similar fishing pressure on other fish species (Sections 4 and 11). The impact of pulse exposure on sandeel due to pulse-induced injuries, an important food species for predator species, is considered negligible (Section 7.3)" edepot.wur.nl/519729