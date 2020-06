Netanyahu is net herkozen... te midden van een groot fraudeonderzoek.

"During Benjamin Netanyahu's fourth premiership, a number of corruption scandals have been investigated allegedly directly involving Netanyahu and his close political circle. The Israel Police began investigating Netanyahu starting in December 2016. Police recommended indictments against Netanyahu, and on 21 November 2019, Netanyahu was officially indicted for breach of trust, accepting bribes and fraud. As a result of the indictment, Netanyahu is legally required to relinquish his ministry portfolios other than prime minister. Netanyahu’s trial began on 24 May 2020."

