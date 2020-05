: Stukje uit een fraai Belgisch wetenschappelijk artikel van wat eens een gevaarlijk virus was.

"So if the influenza virus was not the virus responsible for the 1889-1890 pandemic, could there be another culprit? Since the most recent ancestor of the bovine coronavirus and hCoV-O43 was also traced to about 1890, and hCoV-OC43 is now known to have potential to invade and attack the nervous system, could the 1889-1890 pandemic have been the result of the jump of cow coronaviruses to humans? If the answer is “yes”, the next question is this: could the adaptation and co-evolution in the 130 years since the pandemic explain why CoV-OC43 currently causes only mild cold-like symptoms in humans? How is it that the selfsame virus that killed one million people in the 1890s now causes no more than a few uncomfortable sniffles?"