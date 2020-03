Zojuist gelezen dat Trump misschien een lockdown voor het hele land overweegt.

=================

"The Trump administration, moving quickly to halt the spread of the coronavirus, is seriously considering grounding all passenger air traffic for up to 30 days, temporarily halting stock trading on Wall Street, and imposing a shelter-in-place rule, according to officials.

Key officials have begun alerting industry leaders, Capitol Hill, and agencies that the “radical” plan could come early next week if the warlike efforts to stop the spread of the virus fail.

On Thursday, the administration began to prepare the nation for 9/11-style moves when the State Department issued a “Level Four” warning against traveling overseas. The warning is the most severe that the department has."

Uit het artikel van de washingtonexaminer met de kop:

"Trump eyes grounding jets, halting stock trading, and ordering shelter in place