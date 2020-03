Het virus doet het onmogelijke uitkomen.

In de VS krijgt Trump nu veel lof van politieke tegenstanders voor zijn leiderschap en maatregelen die hij neemt in verband met het Corona virus.

Vanmorgen heeft zelfs Ilhan Omar Trump geprezen.

===================

Ilhan Omar praises Trump’s ‘incredible’ response to coronavirus pandemic

Her praise for the president was matched this week by other Democrats and left-of-center commentators. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Tuesday, told reporters, “His team is on it. They’ve been responsive. … I want to say thank you.” And, CNN’s Dana Bash asserted that Trump’s new tone on the coronavirus made him the “kind of leader that people need.”

On Wednesday, Trump invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump tapped his authority under the 70-year-old Defense Production Act to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.