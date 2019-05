en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Dome#Repor... De achilleshiel van het 'Iron Dome' verdedigingssysteem is een mogelijk tekort aan ammunitie. Ook de kosten zijn exorbitant: "In 2010, before the system was declared operational, Iron Dome was criticized by Reuven Pedatzur, a military analyst, former fighter pilot and professor of political science at Tel Aviv University for costing too much compared to the cost of a Qassam rocket (fired by Palestinian forces), so that launching very large numbers of Qassams could essentially attack Israel's financial means. The estimated cost of each Tamir interceptor missile has been cited from US$20,000–50,000 whereas a crudely manufactured Qassam rocket costs around $800 and the cost of each Hamas Grad rocket is only several thousand dollars each. Rafael responded that the cost issue was exaggerated since Iron Dome intercepts only rockets determined to constitute a threat, and that the lives saved and the strategic impact are worth the cost." Tot nu toe betaalt de VS alles wat met de Iron Dome te maken heeft.