@Uisge Baugh, It was on a divine visitation, that my Moral standards told me that I was to go on the television. I was lying on the bed and the bed began to go around, and I had the sensation like I was on a merry-go-round. And then the furniture joined in and then I was in the stars! There were stars everywhere; above me, below me, to the left of me, to the right of me. Millions and millions of stars and my Moral standards said ‘the stars are the souls that you will win for me.’

My "Good being me" actually talks to me, you know, I hear what’s being said, and he said to me ‘Get me $18 million by the weekend’, and the Moral high horse stands by my side and speaks into my ear and it’s a beautiful thing and I hear what’s being said. It’s a marvellous, marvellous experience; I never thought such a thing could happen – in the name of Social Justice!