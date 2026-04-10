LIVE. Bemanning Artemis II landt op aarde (met experimenteel hitteschild dat vorige keer teleurstelde)
Hopen we dan!
Livestream start om 00:30, landing verwacht om 02:07
Makkers we onderbreken uw nacht voor onze vier Sterrenzeilers die met 40.000 kilometer per uur en 3.000 graden Celsius een deur intrappen. En da's spannend, want het hitteschild van de Orion-capsule bleek tijdens de onbemande Artemis I minder goed te presteren dan voorgangers: "Orion’s AVCOAT has been slightly reformulated, and the design of its heat shield is not the same as that of the Apollo missions: while in the past, the Apollo heat shields had a honeycomblike structure made up of 36,000 small cells of AVCOAT, the Orion heat shield is made up of less than 200 large tiles of the material. Before Artemis II, an uncrewed Orion capsule flew in 2022 as part of the Artemis I mission, allowing a test of its heat shield without risking anyone’s well-being. During reentry, that heat shield cracked and shed more material than NASA engineers had expected. The space agency performed an urgent investigation into the anomaly and released a report detailing its findings in 2024. Ultimately, citing the expense and time any replacement would’ve taken, NASA decided not to change the heat shield design for Artemis II’s Orion capsule. Instead mission planners adjusted the capsule’s reentry trajectory so that its heat shield would be exposed to higher temperatures for a shorter time. Orion’s heat shield has been extensively tested on the ground, and NASA officials have said that their models show the new reentry profile effectively minimizes the reentry risk for the Artemis II crew." Nou, dat hopen we dan maar.
Om de hoek
Fist bump! 👊— NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026
The Artemis II crew is now under 35,000 miles from Earth. The astronauts are preparing the spacecraft for reentry and the weather is looking good for splashdown. pic.twitter.com/jYNlo0xoNu
Het ontvangstcomité
The first face the Artemis II crew will see upon their return to Earth will be the face of a U.S. Navy Sailor.— U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) April 10, 2026
Meet the Dive Medical Recovery Team of Artemis II: https://t.co/bB8leMmgFw pic.twitter.com/nwkcYqz3nU
De aftermovie
Waanzinnige foto's
The Artemis II crew had the rare chance to see a solar eclipse from space. 🚀🌘☀️— NASA (@NASA) April 9, 2026
This video stitches together views from Orion's solar array wing cameras throughout the eclipse, showing the Sun as it disappears behind the Moon, revealing a glowing halo around the lunar disk. pic.twitter.com/d3Z64hVbef
Reaguursels
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