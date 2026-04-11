De Artemis II Aftermovie: bemanning veilig thuis, en NEDERLANDJE kreeg ondanks Jorn Luka vlak voor landing een shout-out
Humanity First
Nederlandje!!!
Good burn— DutchSpace (@DutchSpace) April 10, 2026
ESA center in Netherlands getting a shout out :)
(thats the Eagle room at ESTEC)#ArtemisII pic.twitter.com/r0PD3Q92Il
Ja als NASA er zelf nog geen megamontage van maakt dan zetten we het zelf maar even onder elkaar. Onze sterrenzeilers zijn terug en dat enkel en alleen DANKZIJ NEDERLAND, want het European Space Agency te Nederland kreeg — ondanks Jorn Luka met 66.000 volgers — vlak voor de landing een shout-out: "We just wanted to give a huge shout-out to that ESA/Airbus team, to our friends in The Netherlands and Germany and the Glenn Research Center. This vehicle powered us and propelled us from the earth to the moon and back, with extreme precision. And we're excited to be a part of your team." ESA en Airbus bouwden namelijk Orions zogeheten Service Module (die onderstaand achtergelaten wordt), en die "provides electricity, water, oxygen and nitrogen as well as keeping the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course."
Trump ook blij trouwens, en sorteert alvast voor op mars: "Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!" Alle landingsbeelden in volgorde onderstaand, alle vele tientallen door NASA gepubliceerde foto's van de landing en het welkom HIER.
Ontkoppeling van de uitsluitend Nederlandse module
The crew module on Orion has separated from its service module. After traveling around the Moon, seeing its far side, and experiencing a solar eclipse, the Artemis II astronauts are on the last leg of their trip home. pic.twitter.com/j9u5j1Noi9— NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026
Re-entry
What re-entry into earths atmosphere looks like for astronauts returning to earth. pic.twitter.com/wnsDtoYe0E— All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) April 10, 2026
Parachuten ontvouwen
WATCH: The Parachutes Have Opened as the Artemis Approaches the Pacific Ocean - 04/10/26 pic.twitter.com/6D20ISGjhx— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 11, 2026
Splashdown
Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! 🫶— NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026
The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end. pic.twitter.com/1yjAgHEOYl
Beetje dobberen
A view inside the crew module as personnel conduct assessments of the Artemis II crew. pic.twitter.com/yc4shVFPMR— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2026
Contact!
They have now opened the side hatch of the crew module as U.S. Navy divers aid in the process. The Artemis II crew will exit one-by-one. pic.twitter.com/dv7wFGp28o— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2026
Veilig in handen van de US Navy
All four of the Artemis II astronauts have been successfully extracted from the Orion spacecraft following splashdown and are now on the USS John P. Murtha. Next up, they will be escorted to the medical bay where they will undergo post-mission medical evaluations. pic.twitter.com/v96RFKEUNN— NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026
Big smiles from Christina and Victor on the deck of the USS John P. Murtha, as they waited to be escorted for their routine post-mission medical checks. pic.twitter.com/3KwZFXTLhI— NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026
Artemis II may have splashed down, but our photos and videos from the mission are still rolling in! Keep an eye on the latest: https://t.co/rzM1P0QbOl pic.twitter.com/HahXb0gCYC— NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026
Het spelplezier
De Orion fetch
Close up views of the Artemis II Orion capsule right after splashdown and Navy divers starting recovery pic.twitter.com/Capkph8pw0— fluxfolio (@fluxfolio_) April 11, 2026
(greatest country on god's green earth btw)
Welcome home, Artemis II!@NASA | #LGM pic.twitter.com/vrpGWj6GHH— New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2026
Crowds watch the Artemis II Orion capsule splash down off the coast of San Diego at the Air and Space Museum in San Diego, California. Photo by Sandy Huffaker pic.twitter.com/GESXlZzSy3— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) April 11, 2026
En wij hebben Jorn Luka met 66.000 volgers
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
LIVE! Bemanning Artemis II knalt om de maan heen, verliest 40 minuten contact
Daar gaan ze, onze Sterrenzeilers
Artemis onderweg, baan om maan start vanavond rond 21:00, dus hier hun vier videoprofielen
Vanavond begint 't, dus als voorpret even de vier heerlijke profielen van vier heerlijke sterrenzeilers
Amerika kondigt aan: KERNREACTOR OP DE MAAN
jongens eindelijk weer Nieuws
NASA's Artemis II-astronauten ontmoeten hun maancapsule Orion
"Not because it is easy, but because it is hard"