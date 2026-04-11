Ja als NASA er zelf nog geen megamontage van maakt dan zetten we het zelf maar even onder elkaar. Onze sterrenzeilers zijn terug en dat enkel en alleen DANKZIJ NEDERLAND, want het European Space Agency te Nederland kreeg — ondanks Jorn Luka met 66.000 volgers — vlak voor de landing een shout-out: "We just wanted to give a huge shout-out to that ESA/Airbus team, to our friends in The Netherlands and Germany and the Glenn Research Center. This vehicle powered us and propelled us from the earth to the moon and back, with extreme precision. And we're excited to be a part of your team." ESA en Airbus bouwden namelijk Orions zogeheten Service Module (die onderstaand achtergelaten wordt), en die "provides electricity, water, oxygen and nitrogen as well as keeping the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course."

Trump ook blij trouwens, en sorteert alvast voor op mars: "Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!" Alle landingsbeelden in volgorde onderstaand, alle vele tientallen door NASA gepubliceerde foto's van de landing en het welkom HIER.