Precies wat Nederland nodig heeft: een Amerikaanse kernreactor op de maan. En zoals het hoort in Trump Nation: ergens deze week aangekondigd door voormalig Fox News-gastheer Sean Duffy, tevens Amerika's transportminister en interim NASA-directeur. Duffy liet een 'directive' uitgaan dat luidt: "Fission surface power (FSP) is both an essential and sustainable segment of the lunar and Mars power architectures for future human space exploration missions. To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly." Het plan loopt synchroon met de Amerikaanse ambitie een permanente, bewoonde maankolonie te vestigen en de maan in te zetten als uitvalsbasis voor de kolonisatie van Mars.

Politico schrijft aanvullend dat "The reactor directive orders the agency to solicit industry proposals for a 100 kilowatt nuclear reactor to launch by 2030, a key consideration for astronauts’ return to the lunar surface. (...) The directive also orders NASA to designate a leader for the effort and to get industry input within 60 days. The agency is seeking companies able to launch a reactor by 2030 since that’s around the time China intends to land its first astronaut on the moon."

Kortom, de daadwerkelijk aankondiging moet nog volgen, de poppetjes moeten nog gekozen, de techniek nog ontwikkeld en het voornemen is 'pas' in 2030 operationeel. Maar het begint met een voornemen.