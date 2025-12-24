Zomaar twee tweets achter elkaar door het Britse ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken (daders kwamen uit Irak en Tunesië)
Het meest onserieuze land van West-Europa en dat zegt heel wat
Tweet 1: We weten wie we zijn, een cultureel diffuse dagopvang voor """vluchtelingen"""
We know who we are as a nation.— Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) December 23, 2025
Our tolerance, openness and generosity defines us.
For refugees who wish to stay here, and are willing and able to contribute to society, we will create a new work and study visa route to earn permanent settlement in the UK.
Je cake hebben en opeten! En dat naadloos achter elkaar geplaatst, alsof de daders niet uit Irak en Tunesië kwamen. Ze waren van plan "to disguise themselves as Jews to infiltrate a march against antisemitism in Manchester city centre, before opening fire on the crowd with assault rifles. The pair hoped to throw emergency services into chaos by paying people to make 999 calls across Greater Manchester, allowing them to slip away and continue their attack in the suburbs at the centre of the region’s Jewish community. Saadaoui also planned to attack Christians, saying: “God willing … after we finish with the Jews … we move on to the crusaders.” It would have been, according to senior detectives, the worst terrorist attack the UK had ever seen." En nee die Tunesiër was dan misschien geen vluchteling maar een huwelijksimmigrant maar wat maakt het in godsnaam nog uit allemaal.
Tweet 2 (daders kwamen uit Irak en Tunesië)
